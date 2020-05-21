Scotland Women’s rugby captain Malcolm says team’s positive COVID-19 test came as a surprise
Scotland rugby captain Rachel Malcolm has said the team were ’surprised, not scared’ after a player from their squad tested positive for COVID-19.
In early March, Scotland’s Six Nations match against France was called off after an unnamed player in the Scottish squad contracted the virus.
Speaking about the unnerving period, Malcolm told The Herald: "It was probably surprise more than anything, because at that point it was not as widespread as it is now.
"We were supported by Dr Andrew Murray, who is one of the most well renowned doctors in sport, so we knew we were being supported as well as we could be.
“We were surprised and looking out for the welfare of our player, but she was well throughout: that was the main thing."
The rugby calendar has been suspended indefinitely due to the pandemic, although Malcolm has said they are still planing to play all of their postponed matches.
"Scottish Rugby have assured us they’ll make sure, for our welfare as much as anything else, that we’ll have ample time for the preparation we require," she added.
"I think the aim is to play all of the matches. We just don’t know."