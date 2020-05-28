Scotland women’s Euro 2021 qualifiers postponed
10:47am, Thu 28 May 2020
Scotland women’s Euro 2021 qualifiers have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Shelley Kerr’s side were due to play the remainder of their six qualifying matches over the spring and the summer, but they have now been pushed back to the end of the year.
The women have won their opening two matches in Group E against Cyprus and Albania.
And they will resume their qualifiers with a visit to Cyprus on September 18 and will end their campaign on December 1 when they host Finland.
The finals were scheduled to take place in the UK in 2021 but will now be held in July 2022 due a clash with the rearranged men’s European Championships and the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Scotland’s rescheduled fixtures:
- Sep 18: Cyprus (A)
- Sep 22: Portugal (H)
- Oct 23: Albania (H);
- Oct 27: Finland (A)
- Nov 27: Portugal (A
- Dec 1: Finland (H)