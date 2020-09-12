Sam Ricketts happy with hard-working Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts hailed the performance of his hard-working team after they came away from much-fancied Portsmouth with a deserved point following a goalless draw.

And only a stunning late save from Pompey goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray, four minutes from time, denied the visitors all three points.

Ricketts’ side troubled Pompey with their constant pressing, and the manager was full of praise for the team ethic.

He said: “The intensity and the pressing was excellent. You’re not going to be able to be on top all game.

“We have to learn when to have a bit of a rest because you can’t press for 90 minutes and that’s something we’ll work on.”

While his opposite number may have been silently bemoaning the lack of atmosphere at a spectator-free Fratton Park, Ricketts added: “I like it because my voice can project across the pitch easier – no one can say they can’t hear me.

“We are still learning and developing this way of playing, so it’s important I use my voice to make sure we’re well organised at all points.”

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett felt his side were well positioned to earn the win in a stronger second period, but failed to capitalise.

He said: “We built up a good head of steam in the second half, had some chances, but couldn’t find the finish or the final ball. That was the period when I was really looking to make the difference.

“It’s our second clean sheet in a week, which is good. They had two good chances from corners: one they hit the post and from the second one the keeper made a good save. Shrewsbury have some power at set pieces and we struggled at both those situations.

“John Marquis made a really good run from Ronan’s (Curtis) ball in the first half when I think it probably was a red card in my opinion.”

Despite MacGillivray’s late heroics, the home side could have stolen the win themselves, as, shortly afterwards, captain Tom Naylor saw a header fly over via the crossbar.

Shrews defender Aaron Pierre was shown a red card for a second bookable offence in time added on.