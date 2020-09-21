Sam Hutchinson signs for Cypriot club Pafos following Sheffield Wednesday exit
Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sam Hutchinson has joined Cypriot club Pafos.
Hutchinson scored six goals in 154 appearances during six years with the Owls before leaving Hillsborough at the end of his contract in June.
He fell out of favour under Wednesday manager Garry Monk last season, with his final outing coming in a 2-1 FA Cup success at QPR in January.
Pafos, who announced Hutchinson’s arrival on their Instagram account, are managed by Cameron Toshack, son of former Real Madrid and Wales boss John Toshack.
Their squad already includes ex-Crystal Palace forward Jason Puncheon and Swansea loanee Jack Evans.
Hutchinson, who can also operate in defence, began his career with Chelsea and had loan spells at Nottingham Forest and Dutch club Vitesse before signing for the Owls in 2014.
The 31-year-old made five Premier League appearances while at Stamford Bridge and temporarily retired from football a decade ago due to a recurring knee problem.
He could come up against former Wednesday team-mate Atdhe Nuhiu in Cyprus.
Kosovo striker Nuhiu joined Cypriot champions APOEL earlier this month following his departure from Hillsborough.