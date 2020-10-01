Sam Gallagher and Corry Evans in contention for Blackburn
Blackburn have received a double boost for the Sky Bet Championship clash with Cardiff at Ewood Park.
Sam Gallagher is set to appear in a matchday squad for the first time this season following a groin problem.
Gallagher’s return will be timely with Joe Rankin-Costello and Bradley Dack sidelined, while Corry Evans is also in contention after suffering a bruised foot on the opening weekend of the season.
Daniel Ayala built up his fitness by playing an hour for the Under-23s against Leicester on Monday.
Joe Bennett and Joe Ralls have returned to training after calf injuries and are in with a chance of starting for Cardiff.
The pair missed the home defeat to Reading when Greg Cunningham, who was on loan at Blackburn last season, and Will Vaulks deputised.
Lee Tomlin and Josh Murphy are likely to be among the substitutes again as they work their way back to full fitness.
Tomlin has not started a game this season but did come off the bench to score in last weekend’s 2-1 loss to Reading.