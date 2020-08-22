Salford sign goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky
Salford have signed former St Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky on a two-year deal.
The 29-year-old made over 50 appearances in an 18-month spell with the Buddies but says he will be fulfilling a dream by playing in England.
“I came 18 months ago to St Mirren and now after 18 months I can say it was a good stay for me,” he told Salford’s club website.
“The Scottish league is very good, a good level for me and I feel after these 18 months I’m comfortable to go to another step and I’m looking forward to coming to Salford.
“English football has always been my big dream so my expectation is huge, so is Salford’s, this is a good start for me and I hope we will be successful together.
“I have a big target and Salford has big targets as well to get a promotion every year so I will do my best to give the club as best I can, and I hope we will be a success.”