Salford boss Graham Alexander set to name several debutants against Rotherham
Salford manager Graham Alexander is ready to give a number of summer signings their debut in the Carabao Cup clash with Rotherham.
Tom Clarke, Jason Lowe, Jordan Turnbull and Ian Henderson all arrived at the club on free transfers in July, with Vaclav Hladky following them last month after an impressive spell at St Mirren.
Ash Hunter joined Salford on a permanent deal after impressing on loan from Fleetwood so could make his second debut for a club that Darron Gibson recently re-signed with.
Striker James Wilson is approaching match fitness having not featured much during pre-season.
Promoted Rotherham have a number of new faces ready to make their bow at the Peninsula Stadium.
Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman recently signed a season-long loan with the Sky Bet Championship side, who completed the signing of fellow shot-stopper Viktor Johansson on Wednesday.
Defenders Angus MacDonald and Wes Harding have joined from Hull and Birmingham respectively to bolster the Millers’ backline.
Hamilton’s Mickel Miller and Doncaster winger Kieran Sadlier have also moved to the New York Stadium in recent months.