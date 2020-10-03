Salford boss Graham Alexander insists it is still early days in League Two

Graham Alexander is not getting carried away with Salford’s fine start to the season and expects Covid-19 disruption to continue after his side’s 1-0 win at Stevenage.

The Ammies struck within two minutes through Ashley Hunter to make it back-to-back wins and preserve their unbeaten record in the fourth tier so far.

And despite his side sitting third in the early league table, Alexander feels the upheaval of the global pandemic means it will be a while before Sky Bet League Two settles down.

“We’re four games into the season and it’s still a long way to go,” said Alexander.

“We haven’t played a lot of teams, people are still finding their feet and there’s been a lot of disruption over the last six months.

“I think it will take a while for this division to pan out, we’ve just got to keep picking up points.”

The visitors led 90 seconds into the contest when Hunter capitalised on a misplaced back pass from Stevenage defender Arthur Read to score his third of the season and second in two games.

The home side’s best opening came through Read, whose drive was well saved by Vaclav Hladkay, but Salford dominated with James Wilson and Ian Henderson both hitting the woodwork.

Alexander added: “It was important that we didn’t sit back after the start and we didn’t.

“I thought we dominated for large spells in that first half and should have maybe gone in at half-time another one up.

“It was a great start but what pleased me most is that we didn’t step back off that and we continued with how we wanted to play.

“I know the quality we have in the squad, they’ll create chances, they’ll take chances. You can’t help people clearing them off the line or the keeper making good saves, but I thought our attacking side of the game was excellent as well as our defensive stuff.”

Stevenage have now suffered successive defeats but manager Alex Revell took plenty of positives from the performance.

“We asked the players to start well, but within 90 seconds you make a mistake and you get punished,” said Revell.

“That’s disappointing because you can’t plan for that. After that I felt there was only one team that was going to get another goal and that was us.

“Half-time came a bit too early because I felt like it was going to be us.

“They (Salford) managed the game really well and frustrated us because we want to get going but for some reason we just couldn’t get it.

“The way they reacted from going a goal down early was really positive, and we have to learn and go again.”