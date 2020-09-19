Salford boss Graham Alexander full of praise for hat-trick hero Ian Henderson

Salford manager Graham Alexander heaped praise on hat-trick hero Ian Henderson following his match-winning display against Grimsby.

After scoring penalties either side of half-time at Blundell Park, the veteran striker nodded home a late third to secure three points in a 4-0 win.

Richie Towell also netted from the spot in stoppage time as Swedish defender Ludvig Ohman saw red for Grimsby.

Alexander said: “It was a tough game and competitive from both teams. It was about doing the basics well and that’s what we spoke about.

“It was a bitty game and one of those games where, if you do the basics well, you get through with your discipline and your experience.

“If you keep the game simple you give yourself the best possible chance of winning. I think that’s what we did.

“I was delighted with four goals and delighted for Hendo (Ian Henderson) to score his first hat-trick for the club.

“We knew what we were signing when he came here. He’s proven and has done it for a number of years now. He did it again today.

“It’s not a surprise but we have to work exceptionally hard at the rest of our game to make sure we give Hendo and the other boys those opportunities.”

Grimsby boss Ian Holloway added: “It is what it is I’m afraid. If you look back at the game, we had opportunities in the first half when it was goalless and close, probably better opportunities.

“We felt there was a penalty. The ref didn’t give it and then, before you know it, they’ve gone up the other end and got one.

“I didn’t like us after we let a goal in. Things stopped and then our inexperience showed. I was as perplexed as anyone in the ground and there aren’t many of us in here, but I don’t know what the second penalty was for.

“For me, it looked like the bloke belted it at my fella and if it hits his hand, it can’t possibly be deliberate. They go and get that one.

“After that we died, and when you’re a new group and you’re as young as we are at the moment, that’s a bit of a worry.”