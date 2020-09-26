Salford and Forest Green remain unbeaten in League Two after goalless draw
Salford and Forest Green maintained their unbeaten starts to the Sky Bet League Two season with an entertaining 0-0 draw at The Peninsula Stadium.
The home side were once again indebted to new goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky for a string of fine saves while in-form striker Ian Henderson failed to score for the first time this season.
Hladky brilliantly tipped Jamille Matt’s header wide in the second minute and reacted well to deny Aaron Collins when gifted a run on goal by Jason Lowe.
Ebou Adams was inches away from converting a whipped Collins centre just before the break as Rovers pressed.
Collins remained the biggest threat after half-time but could not find a way through, while Bruno Andrade almost broke clear for Salford but drove straight at goalkeeper Luke McGhee.
Roy Keane, Paul Scholes and the Neville brothers watched on but there was no late Salford winner.
Tom Elliott looped a header over before Brandon Thomas-Asante blazed inches too high.
Henderson then somehow managed to scramble wide late on as Salford finished the stronger in an end-to-end finale.