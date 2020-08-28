Saikou Janneh heads to Newport on loan
Newport have signed Bristol City forward Saikou Janneh on a season-long loan.
The 20-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan at Torquay, scoring 16 goals in their National League South promotion campaign in 2018-19 but failing to make much impression in the National League last term.
County manager Michael Flynn told the club’s website: “I’ve been watching Saikou closely over the last few seasons and wanted him to join the club in January. He is someone who I feel can enjoy a successful season and hopefully this club can play a big role in his development.”
Janneh added: “The manager really wanted me to come here and he likes the way that I play. I learned a lot playing in the National League with Torquay last season and I think it has put me in good stead for League Two.
“I want to come to this club, work hard and score as many goals as possible. I can’t wait for the new season to get under way.”
Newport also confirmed that defender Marvel Ekpiteta has joined Ebbsfleet on loan.