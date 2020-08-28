Safe Voyage on travels after Group Two breakthrough

Safe Voyage will be on his travels to either Ireland or France next following his first Group Two win.

John Quinn’s stable star has been a model of consistency in recent seasons – and despite being a seven-year-old, put up a career-best effort when beating William Haggas’ dual Group One winner One Master in the City of York Stakes last weekend.

Having finished third in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes over a mile last year, he may run over that trip in Leopardstown’s Boomerang Stakes on September 12 or wait until the Prix de la Foret at the Arc meeting.

“He’s come out of it well, and we’re really happy with him,” said Quinn.

“He’ll either go for the Foret or to Ireland on Champions Weekend at Leopardstown.

“He’s been a great horse – when conditions are right he’s so consistent. He’s great to have.”

Safe Voyage has risen to his highest ever rating after his latest win.

It's rare to say one of your horses deserves a high rating, but he does

“I’d say that was probably a career-best,” added his North Yorkshire-based trainer.

“I haven’t had a good look at all the figures yet, but the handicapper has put him up to 116, which is very lofty – but he deserves it.

“It’s rare to say one of your horses deserves a high rating, but he does.

“One Master is a genuine Group One filly – she’s won the Foret twice, and he gave her 3lb.”