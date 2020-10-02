Sabri Lamouchi has no new injury worries as Nottingham Forest host Bristol City
Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi is expected to choose from an unchanged squad for the home game against Bristol City.
Lamouchi has no new injury or suspension worries following last week’s defeat at Huddersfield, but Tiago Silva is still out.
The Portuguese midfielder has yet to appear this season due to an ankle injury, but is edging closer to contention.
Defender Joe Worrall (foot) and midfielder Fouad Bachirou (hamstring) also remain unavailable as Forest chase their first league points of the season, while Albert Adomah has left the club by mutual consent.
Bristol City boss Dean Holden has revealed no new injury concerns as his side bid to extend their 100 per cent start.
Defender Nathan Baker is out until Christmas due to a hamstring injury and midfielder Liam Walsh (thigh) remain unavailable.
Republic of Ireland winger Callum O’Dowda (groin) and Wales midfielder Joe Williams (thigh) are also still out.
City will be without Swedish winger Niclas Eliasson, who looks set to complete his move to French club Nimes over the weekend.