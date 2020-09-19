Ryan Taylor on target again as Newport edge past Barrow
Ryan Taylor struck for the second weekend in a row as Newport beat Sky Bet League Two newcomers Barrow at Rodney Parade.
Taylor opened his account in the draw at Scunthorpe with a deflected goal, but there was no disputing the quality of his 48th-minute strike that regained the lead for the home side.
Barrow defender Sam Hird attempted a pass across his box three minutes into the second half and only found a grateful Taylor on the edge of the area.
The home striker could not believe his luck as he controlled the ball, picked his spot and hammered the ball past Joel Dixon.
Newport opened the scoring after 19 minutes when Liam Shephard struck his first goal for the club following a neat lay-off by Scott Twine. That was nothing less than the Exiles’ deserved for their powerful opening.
But Barrow were always dangerous on the break and fully deserved the goal from their skipper Lewis Hardcastle 10 minutes later.
That came from another defensive lapse, this time Brad Cooper and Mickey Demetriou combining to lose the ball to Mike Jones, who played in his captain.
Newport upped the tempo in the second half and went on to dominate as they notched their first league win of the season.