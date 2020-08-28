Ryan Shawcross and Sam Vokes out of Blackpool tie
Stoke captain Ryan Shawcross and striker Sam Vokes will not feature in the Carabao Cup first-round tie against Blackpool.
The duo will miss out due to respective groin and calf issues when Michael O’Neill’s side kick off the campaign.
The Stoke boss will assess the fitness of new boys John Obi Mikel, Steven Fletcher and Morgan Fox before Saturday’s game.
Joe Allen (Achilles) and Thibaud Verlinden (knee) have yet to return to training.
Blackpool head to the bet365 Stadium without striker Joe Nuttall.
The 23-year-old picked up a knee injury against Port Vale in a friendly earlier in the month.
Tangerines boss Neil Critchley says he has a clean bill of health other than the absence of Nuttall, who is not far away from a return to action.
Jerry Yates, Ethan Robson and Keshi Anderson are among the summer signings looking to make their debut.