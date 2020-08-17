Ryan McLaughlin signs new Rochdale deal
17:13pm, Mon 17 Aug 2020
Ryan McLaughlin has agreed a one-year contract to remain at Rochdale.
The 25-year-old Northern Ireland international’s contract expired at the end of last season, but the defender has returned to Dale after penning his new deal.
“It feels great to be back,” McLaughlin told the club website.
“I was last in [at training] back in March, so it’s good to see everybody again. It feels quite strange to have had that amount of time away.
“I was really keen on coming back here and the staff were a big part of it. I love the whole day-to-day atmosphere around the club – it’s a very happy and positive atmosphere.
“I love being here and the style of play also suits me brilliantly, so I’m delighted to have got the deal done.”