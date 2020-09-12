Ryan Loft piledriver earns Scunthorpe point against Newport
Ryan Loft’s second-half thunderbolt saw Scunthorpe come from behind to claim a 1-1 opening-day draw with Newport.
The Welsh club had taken a deserved lead in the 32nd minute, but had to settle for a point when Loft rifled into the top corner from 30 yards just before the hour.
Newport had bossed the opening 45 minutes, with Kyle Howkins not far off target with a back-post header and Matt Dolan testing home keeper Rory Watson before the visitors went ahead.
Josh Sheehan created the chance with a determined run and low ball across the face of goal, and a combination of Tristan Abrahams and Ryan Taylor ensured the ball crossed the Scunthorpe line.
Having struggled in the final third during the first half, Scunthorpe were better after the break, but Loft’s piledriver in the 58th minute still came out of nowhere – and gave visiting keeper Nick Townsend no chance.
The Exiles came closest to snatching a winner, with Howkins bouncing a header into the ground and then over the bar and Scott Twine off target with a volley, but had to settle for a point.