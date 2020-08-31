Ryan Loft joins Scunthorpe

14:58pm, Mon 31 Aug 2020
Scunthorpe have completed the signing of striker Ryan Loft on a two-year contract.

The 22-year-old former Tottenham youngster arrives following his release by Leicester earlier in the summer, having also had loan spells at Stevenage, Exeter and Carlisle during his career.

Loft scored six goals in 35 matches for the Cumbrians last season, including the winner in a 1-0 win at Scunthorpe.

“It’s been uncertain times over the last few months, but now it’s time to really knuckle down, be committed and give everything I can for the team,” Loft told the club’s official website.

