Ryan Ledson remains at Preston
16:48pm, Thu 20 Aug 2020
Ryan Ledson has extended his contract at Preston until the summer of 2023.
The 23-year-old midfielder joined the Lilywhites from Oxford two years ago having started his career at Everton.
Ledson told Preston’s website: “It was an easy decision for me. It’s a club I want to be at. It’s a club I moved to two years ago, it’s close to home, it’s the perfect club for me and I’m looking forward to kicking on here.”
Manager Alex Neil said: “Ryan came into the team a lot more towards the end of last season. He has had to be patient, but we have seen an improvement from him and look forward to seeing his continued development – it is a good thing for him and us to get him tied up for an extended period.”