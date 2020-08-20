Ryan Ledson remains at Preston

Preston North End v Fulham – Sky Bet Championship – Deepdale
Preston North End v Fulham – Sky Bet Championship – Deepdale - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
16:48pm, Thu 20 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Ryan Ledson has extended his contract at Preston until the summer of 2023.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined the Lilywhites from Oxford two years ago having started his career at Everton.

Ledson told Preston’s website: “It was an easy decision for me. It’s a club I want to be at. It’s a club I moved to two years ago, it’s close to home, it’s the perfect club for me and I’m looking forward to kicking on here.”

Manager Alex Neil said: “Ryan came into the team a lot more towards the end of last season. He has had to be patient, but we have seen an improvement from him and look forward to seeing his continued development – it is a good thing for him and us to get him tied up for an extended period.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Preston

PA