Ryan Johnson nets winner as Hartlepool strike back to edge 10-man Chesterfield
Hartlepool came from behind to maintain their 100 per cent start to the season with a 2-1 victory at Chesterfield.
A poor first half brought few noteworthy opportunities. Nicky Featherstone saw a 20-yard shot deflect wide for Hartlepool, while David Buchanan’s long-range effort at the other end was comfortably gathered by goalkeeper Ben Killip.
The Spireites, who were beaten 5-1 in the corresponding fixture last season, took the lead early in the second half as Tom Denton scored from the penalty spot after Hartlepool substitute Ryan Johnson was adjudged to have handled.
Pools responded well and levelled in the 64th minute when David Ferguson’s low cross was turned past his own goalkeeper by Will Evans.
They grabbed a quickfire second when another Ferguson cross was turned in at the near post by debutant defender Johnson.
Chesterfield were reduced to 10 men with 12 minutes remaining when Scott Boden was sent off for a late lunge on keeper Killip after play had stopped for an offside call, and Hartlepool held on comfortably.