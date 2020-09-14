Ryan Fraser in line for Newcastle debut in Carabao Cup clash with Blackburn
Midfielder Ryan Fraser will be handed his Newcastle debut on Tuesday evening when Sky Bet Championship side Blackburn head to St James’ Park in the Carabao Cup second round.
Head coach Steve Bruce has confirmed that the former Bournemouth winger, who was an unused substitute for Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win at West Ham, will start, as will defender Ciaran Clark, who has been out with an ankle injury since February.
Bruce has revealed he will make “wholesale” changes, and that could mean chances for the likes of Mark Gillespie, Emil Krafth, Sean Longstaff, Matt Ritchie, Jacob Murphy, Dan Barlaser, Miguel Almiron and Joelinton.
However, striker Yoshinori Muto is close to agreeing a loan move to Spanish club Eibar, while Martin Dubravka (ankle), Paul Dummett (tendon), Fabian Schar (shoulder), Matty Longstaff (thigh) and striker Dwight Gayle (knee) are all out.
Blackburn will be without midfielder Bradley Johnson for the trip to Tyneside.
The 33-year-old emerged from Saturday’s 3-2 league defeat at Bournemouth with an ankle problem and, although he is expected to be fit for this weekend’s home clash with Wycombe, he will not be involved.
Johnson will join Bradley Dack and Sam Gallagher on the sidelines as they continue their respective fights for fitness.
Midfielder Dack is working his way back from cruciate ligament surgery, while striker Gallagher missed all the club’s pre-season friendlies with a thigh problem, but could return to the fold next week.