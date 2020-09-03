Ryan Broom in contention for Peterborough against former employers Cheltenham
Peterborough midfielder Ryan Broom could face former club Cheltenham when the two sides meet in the opening round of the Carabao Cup on Saturday.
The 23-year-old joined the League One side on a one-year contract this summer and is likely to line up alongside another former Robin, Mo Eisa.
The Posh are not expected to debut new signing Jonson Clarke-Harris, who was brought in from Bristol Rovers to replace last term’s League One player of the season, Ivan Toney.
Toney has since departed to join Brentford and with Clarke-Harris’ fitness a concern, Siriki Dembele is likely to feature.
Cheltenham manager Michael Duff has a wealth of options ahead of the fixture.
The Robins recruited seven players over the summer, including former Northampton forward Andy Williams and Bristol Rovers midfielder Liam Sercombe.
Both could feature alongside West Brom loanee Fin Azaz, who joined on a season-long loan from the Baggies in August.
Duff will have to fill the gap left by central midfielder Broom, with out-of-contract Tom Nichols a contender for the role if his terms are finalised before the fixture.