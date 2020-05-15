Russian long jumper Darya Klishina offered $200,000-a-month to become high-class escort
Russian long jumper Darya Klishina has revealed she was offered $200,000 dollars a month to become a high-class escort in the US.
The 29 year-old, who won a silver medal at the 2017 World Championships in London, made the shocking revelation to a Russian media outlet.
She told sports.ru: "I was offered to be an escort. The message came from an unknown person from the US, in a direct message.
"It was several months ago, maximum half a year. I was not expecting something like this.
"He just wrote a direct message to me on Instagram.
"I’m not somebody who swears at people and just answered him back with ‘sorry but I am not interested in this offer’.
"He then got back to me saying: 'Wait, don't you refuse straight away. You don't even know the conditions and the amount I’m offering'.
The unknown man then offered her $200,000 dollars (£164,000) per month.
She added: "I then thought: "Do I really look like a woman who would agree to something like this?"