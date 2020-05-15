Russian long jumper Darya Klishina offered $200,000-a-month to become high-class escort

Darya Klishina was invited to become an escort (PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
12:04pm, Fri 15 May 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Russian long jumper Darya Klishina has revealed she was offered $200,000 dollars a month to become a high-class escort in the US. 

The 29 year-old, who won a silver medal at the 2017 World Championships in London, made the shocking revelation to a Russian media outlet. 

She told sports.ru: "I was offered to be an escort. The message came from an unknown person from the US, in a direct message.

Darya Klishina has also won two European Indoor Championship gold medals (Instagram: Darya Klishina)

"It was several months ago, maximum half a year. I was not expecting something like this.

"He just wrote a direct message to me on Instagram.

"I’m not somebody who swears at people and just answered him back with ‘sorry but I am not interested in this offer’.

She was the only Russian athlete allowed to compete at the 2016 Rio Olympics after the International Association Athletics Foundation banned the country from competing linked to a doping investigation (Instagram: Darya Klishina)

Related videos

"He then got back to me saying: 'Wait, don't you refuse straight away. You don't even know the conditions and the amount I’m offering'.

The unknown man then offered her $200,000 dollars (£164,000) per month.

She added: "I then thought: "Do I really look like a woman who would agree to something like this?"

Sign up to our newsletter