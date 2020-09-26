Russell Martin criticises MK Dons for ‘worst performance of the season’ at Crewe

Russell Martin blasted MK Dons “worst performance of the season” after they slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Crewe.

Martin admitted his side were outdone physically by their Cheshire hosts and “got what they deserved” as they remain without a win from their three opening games.

Summer signing Mikael Mandron set the Railwaymen on their way with a fine header, before Oli Finney added a second.

MK Dons boss Martin admitted: “That was our worst performance of the season. We started well enough but after Crewe scored we weren’t very good for the rest of the first half.

“We were better in the second half but we still couldn’t create too much. We let ourselves down and we’re better than that.

“They were good, Crewe, but I am disappointed that they got the better of us physically.

“It became a difficult afternoon for us – goals change games and we’ve got to stop conceding the first.”

Dave Artell praised the tireless work of his frontmen for laying the foundations for Crewe’s first League One win of the season.

Former Gillingham striker Mandron’s work rate impressed boss Artell, along with similar endeavour from Owen Dale and Charlie Kirk, as well as midfielder Finney.

As well as offering plenty of graft, Crewe were too slick and quick for the Dons with Kirk always a danger on the left.

The Dons, in contrast, were slow and ponderous and their wing-back system offered little forward thrust.

Crewe should have had more goals in a one-sided first 45 after Mandron planted a header onto Ryan Wintle’s cross to set them on their way.

The Railwaymen doubled their lead when Finney volleyed in from 10 yards out after the MK defence blundered clearing Dale’s cross.

The visitors were better after the break, but their one real chance fell to Joe Mason when the striker was slipped clear, but Will Jaaskelainen was off his line smartly to make a blocking save.

Finney wasted a one-v-one when shooting at keeper Lee Nicholls and Kirk curled a right-footer inches past the far post; had both those chances gone in it would have put a fairer reflection on Crewe’s dominance.

Artell said: “The work rate and the decision making of our front four players when we were out of possession was outstanding.

“They made it easy for the other midfielders and the back four. I thought we were excellent without the ball.

“We worked hard on our defensive shape and to keep a clean sheet is as real positive. If there was one negative is that we only scored two, but two was enough today.

“But each week we’re building and we’re getting better performances.”