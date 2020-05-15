World Rugby confirm all summer rugby internationals cancelled
World Rugby have confirmed there will be no summer tours this year.
England were due to fly to Japan in July but this has now been called off due to the pandemic.
Wales were also supposed to compete against Japan and New Zealand while Scotland were going to face the All Blacks and South Africa.
In a statement, World Rugby said: "Extended travel and quarantine restrictions that apply to numerous countries, and concerns over adequate player preparation time, mean that any sort of cross-border international rugby competition cannot be hosted in July.
"Monitoring of the potential impact on the remaining 2020 international windows continues in collaboration with international rugby stakeholders and the respective authorities.
“All decision making will be entirely contingent on national government travel, quarantine and health advice and important player welfare and hosting considerations in line with return-to-rugby guidance recently published by World Rugby.”
England head coach Eddie Jones said: “I hope all Japanese and English rugby fans are keeping safe and well and we look forward to being back on a rugby pitch and back in Japan in the future.”
While Wayne Pivac, Wales' boss, added: "It's unfortunate we will now have to wait a little longer for that privilege, but the occasion will be no less relished when it arrives."
So far Super Rugby in New Zealand is the only rugby competition to announce a return, with club rugby in England possibly returning next month - though this has not been confirmed.