Premier 15s' Worcester Warriors have signed Canada's Paige Farries and England's Caity Mattinson ahead of next season.

Farries, who has ten caps for Canada, said: “I’m really looking forward to playing in the Tyrrells Premier 15s as the quality of rugby in the competition is fantastic and it is only getting better every year.

“The challenge of competing and training for Warriors in such a high-performance environment is an absolute dream and is the perfect way for me to spend a season before next year’s World Cup.”

While seven-cap England star Mattinson, said: “I’ve been fortunate enough to work with Jo [Yapp Warriors Women's Director of Rugby] previously and I love the environment that her style of coaching creates and I believe it brings out the best in me.

“I’ve spent the last year playing in Canada and I loved it. I feel that I am in a good place to commit fully to Worcester and give as much as I can for the club.

“The standard of the Tyrrells Premier 15s is going up and up every year and I’m excited to embrace the challenge that lies ahead.”

And Yapp said: "Having watched Paige for Canada last summer during the internationals, we are really excited to be welcoming her to Worcester.

“Her pace and ability to finish against world class opposition makes her a really exciting signing. We are really pleased that Caity is joining us too and having previously coached her, I know the type of player that she is and I know that she will add value to the squad both on and off the field.”

The Premier 15s' current season was ruled null and void due to the pandemic and is aiming to return in September.