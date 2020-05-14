Titles should be stripped from clubs who breach the salary cap in future, according to a review of Premiership rugby rules.

An analysis carried out by former government minister Lord Myners for Premiership Rugby also suggested individuals are held to account for future breaches and governing bodies should have ‘stronger investigatory powers’.

The review came after Saracens were found to have breached the salary cap over a number of years.

The club were fined £5.3 million and relegated to the Championship but they have kept all the titles they won in the period in question.

In his report, published today, Lord Myners said: "It is important that my recommendations should be viewed as a package of measures which, if taken together, will go a long way to restoring the integrity of the regulations.

"They should not be viewed as a menu of options from which to pick and choose."

As well as strengthening the sanctions around the cap, he said he sympathises with clubs who want marquee players at sides to be included within the salary cap.

The current system allows for two players at each club to have their salaries taken out of the cap equation.

He added: "There are some existing areas of the regulations that are obviously not widely supported. Quite a few clubs expressed a desire to end the marquee player system on the grounds that it is inflationary, over-complex and unnecessary. I have a great deal of sympathy with this position."

He concluded that there was no need to scrap the salary cap as it will ‘continue to achieve its objectives’ if applied properly.