Five Saracens players have apologised after they were caught breaking lockdown measures to meet up for a coffee.

Billy Vunipola, Alex Goode, Nick Isiekwe, Sean Maitland and Josh Ibuanokpe met each other in St Albans on Monday.

The club released a statement which read: "The club was very disappointed to learn about a small group of Saracens players being sighted together in St Albans Monday this week.

"The Government guidelines on social distancing and public gatherings of more than two people are very clear and the club has been vigorous in its messaging to all players and staff members about the importance of adhering to these guidelines whilst in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Management has spoken to the players involved, all of whom accept that they made an error in judgement and have apologised for any upset they may have caused. The club has reminded these players as well as the whole Saracens squad of their responsibilities to themselves and the community around them and we are confident that this will not happen again.”

The London club have recently partnered with Compassion London to provide meals for NHS staff.