New Zealand rugby star Sam Cane has been chosen as the new All Blacks captain.

He follows in the footsteps of Kieran Read, who retired from international rugby after the World Cup, and the legendary Richie McCaw.

Cane said: “It’s a pretty exciting challenge really and as I've spent more time in the All Blacks and grown as a player, I've become a lot more comfortable being a leader in the team.”

Newly-installed head coach Ian Foster said: "There's massive respect for Sam amongst the players and management. He's perfectly placed to lead the All Blacks into the future.”

Foster replaced Steve Hanson in the coaching role after the World Cup in November.

Cane, 28, has 68 caps for New Zealand and won the World Cup with the team in 2015.