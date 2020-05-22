Sale Sharks Women sign US international Jessica Wooden
Premier 15s side Sale Sharks have signed yet another international as they welcome the US’s Jessica Wooden.
Wooden has signed from Richmond who recently departed the top flight of women’s rugby after a re-tendering process.
The back, who has 13 caps for the US, has also played for Harlequins in the league.
She said: “I’m excited to join the Sale Sharks Women for the upcoming Tyrrells Premier 15s season.
"It will be a great opportunity to be a part of the group that sets the foundation for the culture and success of the club moving forward. I am also looking forward to playing with some of the young talent that the North West has to offer.”
And Darren Lamon, Sharks Women’s Head of Rugby, said: “We are delighted that Jessica will be joining us, she is a quality versatile back three player who has a very strong running and kicking game.
“Having Jessica’s experience and ability alongside an incredibly talented young group of players, will help us as a squad to be competitive from the start of the season, and beyond. ”