Gallagher Premiership rugby clubs are determined to finish the 2019/20 season and are targeting July for the restart.

According to the BBC, clubs want games to resume on the weekend of July 3-5 with plans to have a month of training prior to the restart.

The final would then take place in August at Twickenham if the stadium is available. The home of English rugby is currently being used as a drive-through testing centre.

The plans are dependent though on when social distancing restrictions are eased and if coronavirus testing kits and emergency services will be available.

It is understood the league has the backing of all the clubs and BT Sport who are keen to restart the season after it was suspended in March. Every game would be televised.

There is also talk of holding a final double header in the Premiership and Premiership Cup if no teams are involved in both.

The suggested return-to-play protocol matches that of governing body World Rugby. They have set out two weeks of individual training and four weeks of impact training before rugby can resume.

