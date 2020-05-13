RFU ring-fences funding for women's rugby during pandemic
The Rugby Football Union has ring-fenced funds for the women's game despite projecting a £50 million loss during the pandemic.
On Tuesday evening, the governing body said it cannot ensure full funding but did say it will be paying the wages of all 28 female contracted players according to The Telegraph.
The total funding needed to secure the players' wages is £800,000 with individuals being paid in a range of £24,000 to £30,000 a year.
Captain Sarah Hunter and Katy Daley-Mclean have both publicly said they would take pay cuts if it would secure the future of the game for generations to come.
It is also said funding for the Premier 15s will be set aside. The RFU had given all ten clubs in the league £80,000 each for coaching, strength and conditioning and medical costs.
The RFU told The Telegraph: "The RFU has been very clear on the financial impact of Covid-19 with potential revenue losses ranging between £35m up to £107.3m if Autumn Internationals don’t go ahead.
"The women’s game and Tyrrells Premier 15s remain key priorities for England Rugby however, like all businesses until we have clarity on absolute revenues, we can’t provide absolute guarantees on any future funding.
"The women’s game is crucial to the health of the overall game and we are proud of the role we will continue to play in investing and growing participation by ensuring the women’s game is not hit disproportionally."