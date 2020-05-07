Sale Sharks have announced another signing for their debut Premier 15s season this September.

The northern club have signed Scotland star Mhairi Grieve from Firwood Waterloo though the length of the deal hasn't been disclosed.

Grieve said: "I'm really excited to be joining Sale Sharks Women. It is a hugely exciting opportunity to be part of a new, ambitious team that is focused on high performance rugby. I can’t wait to get started at Carrington.”

While the Head of Women's Rugby at the club, Darren Lamon, said: "It's superb to be able to announce another high-quality addition to our squad in Mhairi. She is an experienced operator at scrum-half within the women’s game which is evidenced by her International and Premier 15s pedigree.

“Mhairi’s style of play was highlighted by both Katy and I from the outset when discussing the type of players we wanted to bring over to Sale and from conversations with her over the past few weeks, we were not disappointed.

“Mhairi is exactly the type of player we want at Sale Sharks Women, competitive, hardworking, and skilful with a great knowledge of the game but most importantly, Mhairi wants to challenge herself in the new and exciting high-performance environment."