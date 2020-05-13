Players can no longer score tries at the base of the posts after World Rugby changes rules
World Rugby has outlawed players being able to score tries at the base of the post.
The reasoning is that the padded protectors around posts are getting bigger for safety reasons, which makes it more difficult for the team defending, to do so legally.
The change will be effective immediately.
World Rugby's chairman Bill Beaumont said: "World Rugby's mission is to make the game as simple, safe and enjoyable to play as possible.
"This law amendment reflects that mission. By stipulating that an attacking team can no longer score against the post protector and therefore must ground the ball in-goal, this gives defending teams a fair chance of preventing a try from being scored."
Calls for the law to change around the area were ignited again last November.
Edinburgh player Pierre Schoeman lifted a post protector off the ground in an attempt to prevent a try being scored in a game against Munster