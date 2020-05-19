Marcus Watson re-signs for Premiership rugby club Wasps
15:00pm, Tue 19 May 2020
Marcus Watson has re-signed for Premiership rugby club Wasps in an undisclosed contract extension.
Watson, whose brother is England and Bath player Anthony, has been at the club since he joined from Newcastle Falcons in 2017.
The 28 year-old said: "I'm excited at the prospect of pushing forward with this team and at having the chance to continue challenging myself.
“Not only do we have a great group of people at Wasps, the fans are superb, and I'm delighted to be staying. I can't wait to be back on the pitch with the boys.”
Watson, who plays at wing and fullback, has scored 18 tries in 45 games for the Coventry side.
The Premiership is currently suspended indefinitely due to the pandemic.