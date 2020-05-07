England stars Lydia Thompson and Laura Keates have both signed new deals with Premier 15s side Worcester Warriors.

The length of both deals has not been disclosed.

Thompson said: “I have decided to stay at Warriors Women as I feel it’s the best place for me to grow and develop.

“The club is very supportive, the team feels like a family and the coaches are creating an ambitious and talented team. I’m really enjoying seeing the team grow and I’m excited to see what performances we can produce when we get back on the field.”

Keates added: “I’ve been at Worcester Warriors for over ten seasons and we’ve had numerous ups and downs over the years from fighting relegation to winning the Premiership title.

“The environment and culture that has been created within the women’s set-up at Sixways is such a positive one and there’s a real buzz around the place in terms of what we can achieve as a group. I can’t wait to get back to training when it is safe to do so and hopefully, we can have a successful season.”

While Director of Rugby, Jo Yapp, said: "We are so pleased that both Lydia and Laura will be joining us again next season. Both players and their families are so passionate about Worcester and having players with such a wealth of experience at both club and country, will be so important for us as we continue to develop and grow as a team.”