Harlequins Danny Care in favour of salary cap changes after the game was ’completely abused’
England and Harlequins scrum-half Danny Care has said he supports the salary cap changes being recommended.
A review, undertaken by former government minister Lord Myners on behalf of Premiership Rugby, called for more severe punishments in future - such as stripping of titles and suspensions.
It also recommended making the league's organisers, club executives, players and agents more accountable for breaches.
Care said on the BBC Radio 5 Live’s Rugby Union podcast: "I'd have no problem. You 100 per cent need to have some transparency. I'd be happy that everything was out in the open.
"This report is exactly what the game needed. The game has been completely abused. All the rules have been abused.
"The stripping of titles for me should have been done as well. If you're caught cheating in a year you win a title, they're forever going to be tainted."
Saracens were fined £5.3 million and were relegated to the Championship for their breaches but they have kept their title wins from the period in question.