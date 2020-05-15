Gloucester Rugby head coach Johan Ackermann leaves club as he heads to Japan
Gloucester Rugby head coach Johan Ackermann is leaving the club after accepting a job in Japan.
Ackermann, who has been head coach for three seasons, will be joining Japanese club NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes in July.
He said: "Being Head Coach of Gloucester Rugby has been a tremendous privilege for me and I have loved every minute of it.
"Working with such a fantastic group of players and coaches has been a great experience. I would especially like to thank Martin [St Quinton] for the faith that he has shown in me.
“His support and friendship have meant a lot to me. Gloucester Rugby fans are a truly unique group, and I will always cherish the memories I have of being at Kingsholm. I wish the club nothing but the best.”
The club have said they have ‘discussed a new coaching structure for the playing department, and will make an announcement about it once the appropriate consultations have taken place’.
Director of Rugby at the club, David Humphreys, said of Ackermann's departure: "While I’m sorry to see Johan leave Gloucester Rugby, I fully understand his reasons for doing so.
"In his three years at Gloucester, Johan transformed the way we play the game and his ‘play to inspire’ philosophy will leave a lasting impact from his time at the Club."
Ackermann, whose son Ruan plays for Gloucester, led the team to a European Challenge Cup final in 2018 where they lost by just one point to the Cardiff Blues in a 31-30 defeat.