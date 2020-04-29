England rugby and Sale Sharks star Katy Daley-Mclean has said she would take a pay cut if it would ensure the future of the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

Daley-Mclean is one of the 28 Red Roses who has a professional contract and although she earns around £30,000 annually, she is willing to take a financial hit.

The 34 year-old told The Telegraph in an exclusive interview: “Regardless of where you look in money at finance, we’re very lucky that we’re in a position as female rugby players, given where the game stands at the moment, to be contracted, full time to our union.

“If, by taking a small percentage cut of our wage, it saves people’s jobs in the long term, then that’s the right thing to do. That might not be the view of all, but it’s certainly my view. Everybody is in very different financial situations, I can only speak for myself.”

The RFU has forecast a loss of around £50 million due to the pandemic as rugby is suspended indefinitely.