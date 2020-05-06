England fly-half Katy Daley-Mclean has said she hopes the introduction of a pay cap in the Premier 15s will mean the league is more competitive.

The ten clubs in the league will now not be allowed to spend more than £60,000 each on their women's side. This includes accommodation, match fees and other benefits such as cars.

She told BBC Radio 5 live's Rugby Union podcast: “It's about making sure there's spread at the clubs.

“What you don't want is two dominant teams with 15 internationals in their 23."

Saracens and Harlequins have been the two dominant forces in the women's top tier. Saracens won the first two Premier 15 titles and were on track to win the third before their season was ruled null and void due to the pandemic.

Daley-Mclean has recently signed for Sale Sharks and while the cap has been brought in, it won't come into affect until the 2021/22 season.

Another change Daley-Mclean supports is the movement of the women's Six Nations.

The tournament is usually held at the same time as the men's but it has been proposed to be moved so the competition stands alone.