England fly-half Katy Daley-Mclean has signed for Premier 15s newcomers Sale Sharks.

Sale have recently been added to the top tier of women's rugby and have already poached World Cup winner Daley-Mclean from Loughborough Lightning.

The length of the contract has not been disclosed, but the deal is for both player and coach roles at the club.

The 34 year-old said: "I'm really excited to join such a great club. And to be part of an ambitious women’s programme from the outset.

"Aligning with such a successful men’s side, Sale Women have the opportunity and ambition to ultimately develop a side capable of competing with the dominant women’s clubs in the south. I’d love to be a part of creating that shift."

Sale, along with Exeter Chiefs, joined the Premier 15s earlier this month after a re-tendering process that saw Richmond and Firwood Waterloo turfed out of the league.