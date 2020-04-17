England star Katy Daley-Mclean signs for Premier 15 side Sale Sharks

Daley-Mclean is moving from Loughborough to Sale (PA Images)
By Sarah Rendell
14:18pm, Fri 17 Apr 2020
England fly-half Katy Daley-Mclean has signed for Premier 15s newcomers Sale Sharks.

Sale have recently been added to the top tier of women's rugby and have already poached World Cup winner Daley-Mclean from Loughborough Lightning.

The length of the contract has not been disclosed, but the deal is for both player and coach roles at the club.

The 34 year-old said: "I'm really excited to join such a great club. And to be part of an ambitious women’s programme from the outset.

"Aligning with such a successful men’s side, Sale Women have the opportunity and ambition to ultimately develop a side capable of competing with the dominant women’s clubs in the south. I’d love to be a part of creating that shift."

Sale, along with Exeter Chiefs, joined the Premier 15s earlier this month after a re-tendering process that saw Richmond and Firwood Waterloo turfed out of the league.

Daley-Mclean will make her first appearance for Sale in September.