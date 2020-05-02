Former England rugby captain, Sir Bill Beaumont will remain in his position as chairman of World Rugby after being re-elected for another four years.

Beaumont, 68, defeated the ex-Argentina skipper Agustin Pichot, who had served as his deputy during his first term, by 28 votes to 23.

"I am honoured to accept the mandate of the World Rugby Council to serve as the international federation's chairman once again," said Beaumont upon the announcement.

"I would like to thank my union and region colleagues, members of the global rugby family and, of course, my family for their full support.

He added: "I would like to thank Gus for his friendship and support over the last four years. While we stood against each other in this campaign, we aligned in many ways, and I have the utmost respect for him. Gus is passionate about the sport and his contribution has been significant."

The position of vice-chairman will be taken up by French Rugby president Bernard Laporte.