You are not alone: Castleford Tigers' Rhiannion Marshall has a message for people struggling with their mental health during lockdown

As Mental Health Awareness Week draws to a close, Castleford Tigers’ Rhiannion Marshall writes exclusively for NewsChain about her own struggles during lockdown and gives a clear message to others ’Don’t be afraid to talk to people’

I just wanted to start by saying that I hope everyone is well and safe in these difficult times.

So, it’s Mental Health Awareness Week and I just want to say to everyone who is suffering with mental health, you are not alone.

There is always someone there for you, people who you wouldn’t think of speaking to are willing to have an open ear and listen to your worries and demons.

I, myself, have found this lockdown very mentally challenging.

I have struggled with training. I’ve been waking up in a morning not wanting to get out of bed because I haven’t seen the point. I thought I had no one to speak to.

Little did I know that my coach Callum [Windley at Castleford Tigers] got me out of the rut I found myself in.

I was going out, for about two weeks, just going through the motions of my training. I was not pushing my limits and then Callum began helping me.

He FaceTimed me everyday and put a smile back on my face. He made sure I was out doing my training, beating my targets and being the best person I can be and he is still doing that.

My dad has also helped me massively. When he has been able to he has come training with me, made my food and also pushed me to my limits!

So the point of this is don’t be afraid to talk to people. Like I say, speak to anyone because someone will always be your rock.

Happy Mental Health Awareness Week guys and keep going.