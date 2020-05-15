Rugby league player Mose Masoe walks unaided for the first time since spinal injury
14:33pm, Fri 15 May 2020
Hull KR rugby league star Mose Masoe has walked unaided for the first time since injuring his spine on the pitch.
Masoe, 30, was hurt after being tackled in a pre-season game against Wakefield in January.
He shared a video of him walking by himself with his daughter pulling his frame in front of him on Twitter.
He paid tribute to Pinderfields hospital in Wakefield who treated him for several weeks after the accident.
He wrote: “Pinderfields laid the platform, now my two little home physios are setting the bar.
“Still a long way to go but forever grateful for what I have. Hope everyone’s well through this lockdown.”
Related videos
A fundraiser has been set up online to help Masoe and his family, it has raised £100,000 so far.