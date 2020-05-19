Rugby league Challenge Cup final postponed but RFL are hopeful of ending the season
The Rugby Football League have postponed the Challenge Cup final indefinitely.
The final was scheduled to take place at Wembley stadium on July 18 but due to the pandemic this will not go ahead.
A RFL spokesperson said: "The intention remains for the finals to be played later in the year - contingent on the public health situation and government advice.
"Supporters who have bought tickets for the finals are advised that they will be valid for any rearranged date."
The men's tournament was suspended indefinitely just before the sixth-round ties could be played. The quarter-finals, semi-finals and the women's competition and final had all already been postponed.
With delays to all the rounds it remains a possibility that this season will need to be reformatted and redrawn.
However, talks between the RFL and Wembley stadium have taken place and there are dates later in the year when the final could be played.
Since the competition's creation in 1897 it has only been postponed twice. Once for the First World War and again in 1940 due to the Second World War.