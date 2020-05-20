Rugby Football League looks to shorten Women’s Super League season
The Rugby Football League has proposed the Women’s Super League’s current season should be shorter so it can finish amid the pandemic.
Depending on government guidelines, the governing body is aiming to begin games in late August or early September.
The Grand Final will be played ’no later than November’ which would make the season three months long.
The WSL’s general manager, Thomas Brindle, said: "The Women's Super League combines an increasingly elite on and off-field approach with a community game framework.
"The feasibility of beginning the 2020 season will depend first on the Government's social distancing guidelines and the ability of players to return to training, rather than the Behind Closed Doors arrangements for broadcast sport."
The season did not start before the virus hit the UK and after discussing different options with all ten clubs, plans are scheduled for a three to four week preseason.
The Challenge Cup will also be added into the schedule.
Usually the women’s Challenge Cup final is played as a double-header with the men’s semi-finals, but due to unpredictability of the current season, this looks unlikely.