15:18pm, Tue 19 May 2020
Rugby league star Greg Inglis will come out of retirement next season as he has signed a one-year deal with Warrington Wolves.
Inglis retired in April 2019 after playing in Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL) for 14 years.
He said: "I can't wait to get over there and play for a club that has so much rich heritage.
"To get the opportunity to live in the UK and to play for such a powerhouse club that I believe is on the rise is something I'm looking forward to and hopefully I can add value to the team."
Inglis, 33, won the World Cup with Australia in 2013, the Origin Series with Queensland ten times and the NRL title with South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2014.
The deal with the Super League club is dependent on Inglis being granted a visa.