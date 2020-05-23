Rugby Australia release three players after they refuse coronavirus pay cuts
Three Rugby Australia and Queensland Rugby Union players have been released after refusing to take pay cuts during the coronavirus crisis.
Izack Rodda, Harry Hockings and Isaac Lucas all decided instead to terminate their contracts, effective immediately.
The trio all played for Queensland Reds but have now left the club due to the pay dispute.
Rugby Australia interim chief executive Rob Clarke told BBC Sport: "The game collectively took the difficult but necessary action to stand down over 70% of the entire rugby workforce, which equates to over 150 workers that are now receiving the JobKeeper subsidy [from the Australian government].
"At the same time, 189 professional rugby players in Australia accepted reduced pay for an interim period to enable the game to navigate this unprecedented situation. The three Queensland players elected not to accept these terms."