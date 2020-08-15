Rotherham sign defender Angus MacDonald after he leaves relegated Hull
16:56pm, Sat 15 Aug 2020
Rotherham have signed defender Angus MacDonald following his departure from Hull.
The 27-year-old, who overcame bowel cancer earlier this year, has joined the Millers on a two-year deal to return to the Championship.
MacDonald is manager Paul Warne’s third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Mickel Miller and Kieran Sadlier.
MacDonald told the club’s official website: “I’m fully up for the task ahead and fully dedicated to the cause.
“If that is buying into the ethos of the manager and the way the club is, that is what I am about.
“It’s a very tight-knit group, a group that like to work for each other, and that is what I love about it. Hopefully we can do as well as we can next season, win as many games as possible.”