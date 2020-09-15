Rotherham manager Paul Warne signs new deal with Championship club until 2023

Rotherham manager Paul Warne has signed a new contract until 2023.

The 47-year-old’s current deal was due to expire at the end of the current season, but he has committed his future to the South Yorkshire club.

Assistant manager Richie Barker and coach Matt Hamshaw have also been rewarded with new deals.

Warne took the job on a caretaker basis in 2016, before getting it permanently in April 2017.

He has won two promotions from League One, including one last season, though has also overseen two relegations from the Championship.

But has been widely praised for changing the culture at the club.

Chairman Tony Stewart said: “I’m ever so pleased to get them over the line because they are proven, tried and tested. They started with us three seasons ago now.

“There’s good teamwork between the three of them, they work well together and they’ve proven themselves.

“Paul Warne and his staff are young, vibrant, intelligent and part of the progress we have made. There’s a real good feel factor around them. The communication is superb, they want what we want and they are going nowhere.

“It’s a win-win, what’s nice to tell the fans is that they wanted longevity at Rotherham. They’ve shown what they can do and I still think they can achieve more. They are still young but learning very quick and it shows what they can produce over the last few years, it’s incredible.”